Backstage News On Bayley and Sasha Banks’ Reaction To WrestleMania 35 Loss

Bayley and Sasha Banks reportedly threw tantrums over losing the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 35 last Sunday.

It was reported earlier that Banks attempted to quit WWE over the weekend after being told that she and Bayley were losing the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship to The IIconics at WrestleMania. However, before a final decision is made, management told her to reconsider things for a few weeks.

To add a new layer to the story, Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet revealed today on Twitter that Bayley and Banks laid on the floor of the women’s locker room at MetLife Stadium “loudly making it known they were unhappy” about dropping the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship. Satin also said that they made a similar scene at the WWE hotel.

“Heard from a few sources now saying Sasha Banks and Bayley were laying on the floor of the locker room on Sunday, and back at the hotel in front of one of their rooms, loudly making it known they were unhappy about losing the tag titles,” Satin wrote.

Satin defended his report by saying that he heard the same information from multiple sources.

“This info is from four different sources I’ve spoken with the past day. All independent from each other and all came to me about it, not the other way around,” Satin wrote.

Satin continued, “Was told this by four separate people who have no relation to each other. There were a lot of people staying in the hotel during Mania weekend.”

Bayley and Banks dropped the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship to Billie Kay and Peyton Royce in a Fatal 4-Way Match that included Tamina and Nia Jax, and Natalya and Beth Phoenix. Satin is under the belief that Bayley and Banks are upset over not having a longer run with the titles rather than because they lost them to The IIconics.