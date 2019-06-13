Backstage News On Dana Warrior’s WWE Creative Role, Aleister Black’s Push

– Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted the following regarding Dana Warrior’s creative role with WWE:

”Dana Warrior was there working hands on with Lacey Evans. I don’t know that Evans is a Warrior project but she does work heavily with Evans on her promos.”

– Dave Meltzer noted the following regarding Aleister Black’s current push:

“It does appear that there are some people behind Aleister Black so we’ll see if they do something with him.”

“He beat Randy Orton at the house shows on Sunday and Monday night which is a little bit of a surprise because they usually put babyfaces over at house shows, but still they don’t have Randy Orton lose to people unless they’re really pushing the guy.”