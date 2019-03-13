Backstage News On Drew McIntyre Attacking Roman Reigns, Samoa Joe – Rey Mysterio

— This past Monday night on Raw, Drew McIntyre attacked two members of The Shield.

First, he ambushed Roman Reigns before ‘The Big Dog”‘s scheduled match against Baron Corbin, requiring Reigns to receive immediate medical attention.

Then in a Falls Count Anywhere Match, “The Scottish Psychopath” dismantled Dean Ambrose, putting away “The Lunatic Fringe” with a Claymore Kick after trapping Ambrose in a metal guardrail.

McIntyre’s attack on Reigns was done to set up a match between the two at WrestleMania 35. Vince McMahon thinks it’s a “money match” and that it will benefit both competitors.

McMahon sees McIntyre as a main event level star, which is why he’s choosing him to face Reigns at WrestleMania.

— After a dominant performance in a Fatal 4-Way Match this past Sunday at WWE Fastlane, United States Champion Samoa Joe teamed up with Andrade to square off against Rey Mysterio and R-Truth. The match ended with Mysterio pinning Joe.

In a post-match interview with Kayla Braxton, Joe vows to make Mysterio pay.