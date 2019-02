Twitter account @WrestleVotes noted the following about Kofi Kingston replacing Mustafa Ali at the Eliminations Chamber PPV:

Hearing that the Kofi – Gauntlet story, with him being in the ring nearly an hour was the same story that was to unfold with Mustafa Ali.

However, given circumstances, an opportunity has now opened for Kofi, and he has momentum. Both w/ fans & backstage after his performance.

— WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) February 14, 2019