Backstage News On Kurt Angle’s Farewell Tour, Push For Ladder Match At WrestleMania

— On the March 11 episode of Raw in his hometown of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Kurt Angle announced that his wrestling career was winding down and that he would be embarking on a farewell tour leading to his final match at WrestleMania 35.

Apollo Crews was first to challenge “The Olympic Hero” on his four-week retirement run, ultimately falling to the Angle Slam at the end of an intensely competitive match. Since then, Angle has faced Chad Gable, Samoa Joe, and AJ Styles. Angle is slated to face Rey Mysterio tomorrow night in the final Raw match of his farewell tour.

Dave Meltzer said on Wrestling Observer Radio that Angle handpicked his opponents on Raw and SmackDown LIVE during his farewell tour. While Crews and Gable are new opponents, Angle has significant history with Joe and Styles in IMPACT Wrestling and Mysterio in WWE.

The only match Angle did not get to pick himself is his Farewell Match against Baron Corbin at WrestleMania 35.

— As previously reported, a lot of people backstage have been pushing for a Ladder Match at WrestleMania 35, according to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com.

There have been a LOT of pushes to get a ladder match on WrestleMania over the last couple of weeks. — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) March 29, 2019

Sapp also reports there were initial pushes for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match to be a Ladder Match, but the idea was quickly shot down.