Backstage News On Maria Pregnancy Storyline Plans, WWE Roster Stat

– According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, WWE is planning to continue the Maria Kanellis pregnancy storyline and eventually reveal who the “father” is as a way to boost television viewership. Meltzer added that “it was described that this will be more a running joke than an angle building to a major reveal.”

– WrestleNomics.com noted that in 2014, WWE had 90 wrestlers on the main roster and 59 in training. Today, WWE has 129 wrestlers listed on the main roster and 136 in training. This means that for the first time, WWE has more wrestlers on their roster than WCW ever did.