Backstage News On Ronda Rousey’s Promo On RAW, Dana Brooke Latest

— This week on Raw, Raw Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey interrupted Becky Lynch’s Hold Harmless Agreement signing to sound off on the WWE Universe and say she’s done playing nice. She then brutalized “The Man” as Charlotte Flair and Stephanie McMahon looked on.

According to John Pollock of POST Wrestling, Rousey’s promo was supposed to go longer than it did. This would explain why the final five minutes of Raw was mostly replays of Rousey’s actions.

— Dana Brooke seems frustrated with her standing in WWE. The Raw Superstar took to Instagram on Tuesday to vent about being overlooked again.

Brooke hasn’t appeared on Raw since February 4, where she told Natalya that she was going to find a McMahon to make a match between the two for the following week to prove that she belongs. The match, however, did not happen. Brooke has worked live events since then, teaming with Natalya and against her.