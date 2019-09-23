Backstage News On Rumored Changes Coming To RAW and SmackDown

WrestleVotes noted that WWE fans could be seeing some changes to RAW and Smackdown next week. In addition to Smackdown debuting on FOX, next week’s RAW is being billed as the “season premiere.”

This coming week of TV is the final week with the current entrance stage. Both RAW & SmackDown are getting an updated, fresh feeling set. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) September 21, 2019