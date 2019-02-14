Backstage News On Seth Rollins’ Health Heading Into WWE WrestleMania 35

If you’re buying tickets to see Seth Rollins wrestle, we have bad news: WWE is in no rush to get him back in the ring.

Rollins appeared on Raw this week to cut an in-ring promo about challenging Universal Champion Brock Lesnar at the Royal Rumble, but he has not wrestled since winning the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match on January 27. According to Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, his non-physical role will continue since WWE wants to keep him on the sidelines in the name of him being in optimum health for WrestleMania 35.

“This is the medical update on Seth Rollins. His back has been hurting for some time. Leading into the Royal Rumble, he knew he needed to take time off after the show for it to heal. He could wrestle right now if needed, but it’s felt it’s better for him to rest and heal than to make it worse given his position at WrestleMania. The idea is they want him as close to 100 percent as possible for WrestleMania.”