Backstage News Regarding Horsewomen Match Rumors

It appears that if WWE is going to do a WWE Horsewomen vs. MMA Horsewomen match, it isn’t going to happen anytime in the near future. Here is what Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com said about the situation:

“Ronda actually cut a promo about the Horsewomen vs Horsewomen match. It was actually a good promo too. Right now as far as between now and WrestleMania there is no plans for that. It can change, but there’s nothing now you know so I had asked specifically.”

“I said, ‘it looks like they’re going that direction’ and Sasha really, really wants that especially and Ronda’s not opposed to it. You know those are her real friends, but it’s not in the cards the next two pay-per-views right now. It can change, but anyway.”