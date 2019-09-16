Backstage News Regarding Luke Harper’s WWE Return

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted the following regarding Luke Harper’s surprise return to WWE television at the Clash of Champions PPV:

“I know that he got the call and that came up on Friday, so it was not last-minute, but it was late in the game.”

Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com noted the following regarding Harper’s appearance:

“Harper was not listed on the format sheet for the show and was hidden until just before the Reigns vs. Rowan bout. No one saw him backstage until just before his return.”

Meltzer had recently speculated that Harper was not being brought back to WWE.