Backstage News Regarding Roman Reigns Attacker Storyline

TheWrap.com has an article about the Roman Reigns mystery attacker storyline and noted the following:

Bischoff and his “SmackDown” creative team have also come under scrutiny for this summer’s Erick Rowan doppelgänger storyline, in which an unknown attacker drop heavy backstage scaffolding on top of Roman Reigns, “injuring” the company’s No. 1 star.

According to the WWE insider, the storyline was “botched so bad” that “explaining to anyone what it was supposed to be wouldn’t make any sense at all.”

Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com also commented on the storyline:

“Vince I guess either came up with the idea of Roman Reigns vs Rowan first, or that’s actually not what they’re going to be doing […] this is absolutely true — nobody on SmackDown has any idea what’s going on. Nobody who is responsible for putting this show together — they have no idea where this is going. They don’t know if it’s going to be Daniel Bryan vs Roman, they don’t know if it’s going to be Rowan vs Roman Reigns. Nobody knows because only one guy knows right now and it’s Vince and he’s been tearing up the script every single week and writing a new one and this is where we are right now.”