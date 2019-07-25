Backstage News Regarding This Week’s SmackDown Production

Vince McMahon reportedly made last-minute script changes to this week’s edition of Smackdown Live. Here is what Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted:

“This show is a completely different show than the one that was written. Because Vince McMahon had shown up at 4 o’clock and decided he didn’t like the show and they redid the show. Vince redid the show at 4 o’clock. So everything changed. That’s why everything that was advertised – The [Daniel Bryan] Speech, Shawn Michaels announcing and all that stuff that they talked about all week – didn’t happen because Vince changed his mind.”

Meltzer is also reporting that Shawn Michaels is not scheduled to wrestle at Summerslam and Dolph Ziggler vs. The Miz might also not be happening despite the teases.

This was the first week that Eric Bischoff was in attendance for the Smackdown production meeting.