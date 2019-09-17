Backstage News Regarding Tonight’s WWE SmackDown Live

PWInsider.com is reporting that Vince McMahon is in Atlanta for tonight’s Smackdown Live after missing last night’s RAW. It’s believed that Michael Hayes and Eric Bischoff will be working under McMahon tonight.

PWInsider is also reporting that Kevin Owens is currently not backstage in Atlanta for Smackdown although that could change and it’s also possible that WWE is keeping his appearance a secret. Shane McMahon is scheduled to address Owens’ “firing” on tonight’s show. As previously noted, there is talk about Owens moving back to the NXT brand.