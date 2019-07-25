Backstage Reaction To This Week’s WWE RAW Reunion

View this post on Instagram

For me, #RawReunion was beautiful reminder of of how much wrestling has impacted my life. So much has changed but even more things remain the same. . I am so proud of how far women’s wrestling has come and even more proud to be a part of the divas era. Look how far we have all come. . All of the hard work, scrappy moments, failures, triumphs and life lessons shaped me. I’m so grateful for All of of it. Including the top-of-the-world stuff to all of the really ugly stuff. . My experience with @wwe molded me in those super important and formidable years of my young adult life. I was thrown into the fire with no experience and a whole lot of opportunity in front of me. I learned that I am capable of rising to the occasion even if it means falling on my face (like… A LOT) in front of everyone along the way. . I’m happy that wrestling still has a place in my life and it always will. I’m even happier to do it on my own terms. . I managed to get ONE photo last night. The entire day was one big blur. @thebarbieblank @torriewilson @evetorresgracie @jillianhall1 @realmelina @thefoxxyone @themilanmiracle #womenswrestling #wwe #rawreunion #thedivasera #divas #mondaynightraw.