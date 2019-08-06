Backstage Update On Eric Bischoff’s Influence On WWE SmackDown

After being named Executive Director of SmackDown LIVE last month, Eric Bischoff is still getting adjusted to his new role.

According to Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Bischoff is collaborating with Bruce Prichard on the creative direction of SmackDown LIVE, but doesn’t have “much to do” with it yet since he’s still learning the system.

“Eric Bischoff and Bruce Prichard are working together on the show, but Bischoff at this point doesn’t have much to do with any creative ideas as he’s just learning who is what and the system,” Meltzer wrote.

Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet also noted that Bischoff hasn’t had much influence on the creative direction of SmackDown LIVE, if any. One source told him that Bischoff hasn’t suggested or pitched anything that appeared on television.

From what I'm hearing, Eric Bischoff still hasn't had much influence on the creative direction of SmackDown Live. One source told me hasn't suggested or pitched anything that's made TV yet. Sounds like he's still getting familiar with his new surroundings. — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) August 6, 2019

Vince McMahon is still the main person in charge of SmackDown LIVE. According to Meltzer, last week’s episode from Memphis, Tennessee was rewritten by McMahon a few hours before the show started. McMahon felt the show presented to him didn’t do a good job following up on storylines from the week before, nor did it build SummerSlam strongly enough. McMahon was still tweaking the second hour of the show while the first hour was literally taking place.