WrestleVotes noted the following about the backstage vibe for the WWE Stomping Grounds PPV:

Texting with a WWE source, who travels with the crew. Said the vibe going into Sunday’s PPV is similar to the vibe around the “In Your House” shows from back in the day. Lack of meaningful matches, low ticket sales and general feeling reminds them of 1995/1996. Yikes.

— WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) June 18, 2019