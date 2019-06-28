Baron Corbin Gets High Praise From WWE Legend

During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle gave his thoughts on Baron Corbin:

“I think Vince (McMahon) felt if Jason (Jordan) is not going to be around, we are going to use Baron,” Angle stated. “I think Baron ends up getting Jason’s spot and rightfully so, I loved Baron’s progress, loved his look, he is really good, takes care of you in the ring and he is a great worker. It occurred at WrestleMania 35 because that is where we were going in the first place.”

“So, if I wanted to retire this year, it had to be Baron, I was fine with that and I respected the decision. Was Baron the right person? Probably not. But I think Baron Corbin right now is the best heel in the business right now. People genuinely hate him and that is real heat.”