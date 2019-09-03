Baron Corbin Talks About Working With Paul Heyman

Baron Corbin recently did an interview with SportingNews.com and discussed his working relationship with Paul Heyman:

“Paul and I have a very good working relationship because he’s not afraid to tell me if I’m doing something wrong,” Corbin said. “He’s not going to sugarcoat things. He’s a man’s man in the sense of he’s not afraid if he hurts your feelings for me. He knows how to handle people. That’s what I relate to. That’s why I get along with Vince (McMahon) and Hunter and Taker. Those guys will tell me that wasn’t good and I’m not going to get offended. ‘OK, I’m going to make it better than. I’m going to show you.’ They push you to be better.”

“Paul, I think he’s a guy that’s perfect for me because he’s going to help push the envelope of ‘RAW’ but also push my envelope as well. He’s a guy who believes in me and what I do. He’s done so many amazing things from ECW to WWE and it’s really awesome to have a guy in control that is going to push the envelope and it makes guys like me who want to push it very excited for what’s to come.”