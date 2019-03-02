Bayley Doesn’t Know What “Chicken Hug-gets” Are, Nikki Bella – Total Bellas

— WWE: The Official Cookbook, a collection of recipes and dishes inspired by your favorite WWE Superstars, will be released on March 19. To promote the book, WWE did an Instagram post on the Bayley inspired dish, “Chicken Hug-gets.”

Bayley doesn’t what “Chicken Hug-gets” are. She responded to WWE’s post by writing, “Haha what the?”

— In this preview clip of tomorrow night’s all-new episode of Total Bellas on E!, Nikki Bella receives a package of her favorite candy from Bachelorette alum Peter Kraus while debating on going out on a second date with him.