Becky Lynch Comes To The Aid Of A Fan In Need

Several fans have noted on social media that Becky Lynch came to the aid of a fan that was having a seizure during a recent autograph signing:
I almost forgot to tell you guys, Becky Lynch is a really fucking good person. A girl had a seizure in line at the signing, started shaking uncontrollably and couldn’t make it up the stairs. Becky ran and held her tight as she could for like 5 minutes until it completely stopped.
— Jon O’MANlley (@TheJonOMalley) March 16, 2019
Becky is the nicest person ever and I haven't even talk to her yet but a lady was unable to get up the stairs and she HOPPED tf up to run and hug her and sign her picture pic.twitter.com/rThpyr2Z1V
— c (@STRAIGHTBECKS) March 16, 2019