Becky Lynch Comes To The Aid Of A Fan In Need

Several fans have noted on social media that Becky Lynch came to the aid of a fan that was having a seizure during a recent autograph signing:

I almost forgot to tell you guys, Becky Lynch is a really fucking good person. A girl had a seizure in line at the signing, started shaking uncontrollably and couldn’t make it up the stairs. Becky ran and held her tight as she could for like 5 minutes until it completely stopped. — Jon O’MANlley (@TheJonOMalley) March 16, 2019