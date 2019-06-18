Becky Lynch Encounters Seth Rollins After RAW, Faces Lacey Evans In Street Fight

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

After Raw went off the air last night at the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California, Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch and Universal Champion Seth Rollins crossed paths on the ramp. The WWE power couple briefly spoke and Lynch proceeded to head to the ring for a Street Fight against Lacey Evans.

Lynch won by forcing Evans to submit to the Dis-arm-her.

