Becky Lynch Featured On WWE Stomping Grounds PPV Poster, Bayley, R-Truth

— Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch appeared at Celebrity Fan Fest in San Antonio, Texas on Friday for an autograph signing and meet and greet which lasted six hours. Regarding the appearance, Lynch tweeted, “Thank you to everyone who made our mammoth 6 hour signing the most popular of the whole day, and 2nd most popular of the whole con. Aquaman, THE Man is coming for your crown next time. #BestFansInTheWorld.”

In her tweet, Lynch included an image of herself on the promotional poster for WWE Stomping Grounds.

WWE Stomping Grounds takes place on Sunday, June 23 at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington. Lynch is also featured in the trailer for the pay-per-view event.

— Bayley celebrated a milestone birthday on Saturday. The SmackDown Women’s Champion turned 30 years old.

— WWE Top 10 counts down R-Truth’s 10 funniest moments.