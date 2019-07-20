Becky Lynch Responds To WWE Legend’s Criticism

During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, Mark Henry was critical of Becky Lynch’s current character in WWE:
“I haven’t been feeling it for months now. The arrogance thing is not for her. That’s for someone like Baron Corbin or Sami Zayn.”
Lynch seemingly responded to Henry with the following tweet:
A woman who told the world she was coming after the posters, the titles, the billboards and the headlines, and then DOES IT is “arrogant” now? I said it, I did it, and I backed it all up. Live with it. pic.twitter.com/K7FRU4KrE3
— The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) July 19, 2019