Becky Lynch Responds To WWE Legend’s Criticism

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, Mark Henry was critical of Becky Lynch’s current character in WWE:

“I haven’t been feeling it for months now. The arrogance thing is not for her. That’s for someone like Baron Corbin or Sami Zayn.”

Lynch seemingly responded to Henry with the following tweet:

