Becky Lynch vs. Ronda Rousey Set For WrestleMania 35

Becky Lynch is challenging Ronda Rousey for the Raw Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 35.

After winning Sunday night’s Women’s Royal Rumble Match, Lynch confronted Rousey and announced that she’s challenging her for the Raw Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 35.

Lynch was cheered heavily and Rousey was booed. Lynch said she dropped Rousey in the ring the last time she came to Raw, but Rousey didn’t come looking for her after that. Lynch said she’s come looking for Rousey to prove that Rousey isn’t “The Baddest Woman on the Planet.”

Lynch said she’s going to break Rousey’s mystique, take her title, and kick her ass in front of the whole world. Rousey responded by saying she has the ability to kill Lynch with her bare hands without breaking a sweat. Lynch smiled at Rousey while she cut her promo.

Rousey brought up her UFC credentials and said she’s been a household name for the past decade. Rousey said that while Lynch was on the pre-show at WrestleMania last year, she stole the show in her debut.

The confrontation came after Rousey issued an Open Challenge that was answered by Bayley. Rousey beat Bayley with the Armbar to score the win via submission.

Rousey vs. Lynch was originally set for Survivor Series, but Lynch was forced out of the match after being injured by a strike from Nia Jax on the Raw before the pay-per-view. Charlotte took Lynch’s place and got herself disqualified against Rousey. She then continued to attack Rousey in a post-match angle.

WrestleMania 35 takes place on April 7 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.