Big Change To This Week’s Edition Of WWE 205 Live

WWE announced the following:

This week, WWE 205 Live will emanate from the very arena where Finn Bálor made his shocking NXT return and Superstars like Samoa Joe and Shinsuke Nakamura began their WWE careers, the NXT Arena at Full Sail University! Don’t miss the top Superstars from WWE NXT and the best Cruiserweights in the world collide on the most exciting hour on television! Will a new challenger emerge for NXT Cruiserweight Champion Lio Rush, or will more Superstars step up to make their case?

WWE 205 Live will still air immediately following Friday Night SmackDown on FOX at its regular time of 10/9 C, streaming live on the award-winning WWE Network.