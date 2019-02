Big E wrote the following on Twitter in regards to Kofi Kingston running the gauntlet on Smackdown Live:

Sometimes you forget the dude you’ve goofed off with for the last 4+ years is a legend. Putting in an actual hour against (and DEFEATING) world champs & future HOFers was awe inspiring & humbling. Last night was one we will never forget.

— Florida Man (@WWEBigE) February 13, 2019