Big Rumor Regarding Jim Ross

Jim Ross is rumored to be signing a deal with All Elite Wrestling once his WWE contract expires.

Reports suggest that he will be offered a multi-year contract worth close to a million annually with All Elite Wrestling.

The legendary broadcaster said he’s leaving WWE once his contract expires on March 29. Ross said he recently spoke with Vince McMahon and they mutually agreed to part ways.

After parting ways with WWE in late 2013, Ross returned to the company on April 2, 2017, at WrestleMania 33 to provide commentary for the main event No Holds Barred Match between The Undertaker and Roman Reigns. The day after the show, Ross said in an interview with FOX Sports that he signed a two-year contract with WWE to work on a part-time basis.

Later that year, Ross provided commentary alongside Lita for the inaugural Mae Young Classic. On the January 22, 2018, episode of Raw (officially titled Raw 25 Years), Ross reunited with Jerry “The King” Lawler as part of the announce team that was at the Manhattan Center. On April 8, 2018, Ross called the fifth annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal on the WrestleMania 34 Kickoff alongside Lawler and Byron Saxton. Ross’s last WWE televised appearance was part of the pre-show panel for the Greatest Royal Rumble on April 27, 2018.