Big Rumored Match For WWE SummerSlam Possibly Canceled

As previously noted, Vince McMahon once again re-wrote this week’s Smackdown Live just hours before the show was scheduled to air.

PWInsider.com is reporting that Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan, which was originally planned for the Summerslam PPV event, will possibly be postponed in order to give the mystery attacker storyline more time to play out. Reigns and Bryan are expected to feud after Summerslam but it’s unknown if Bryan will actually be revealed as the person that put Erick Rowan up to the attack.

In a storyline update on the mystery attacker, Daniel Bryan is denying that Rowan had nothing to do with the attack.