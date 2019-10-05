Big Update On Brock Lesnar vs. Cain Velasquez In WWE

In an article on MMAFighting.com, Dave Meltzer is reporting that Cain Velasquez vs. Brock Lesnar will take place at Crown Jewel on October 31st:

“Lesnar vs. Velasquez will take place at WWE’s huge money show in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Oct. 31. The Saudi Arabian government pays WWE in excess of $40 million apiece to put on two shows every year, making it the most lucrative events the company runs even though interest in the U.S. in these shows is minimal.”

In an interview with ESPN.com following Smackdown, Velasquez that he hasn’t signed a contact with WWE just yet:

“We’ve talked a little bit back and forth and nothing happened. They wanted to see my development. I think they’re pleased with what I’m doing now.”

Dave Meltzer noted that the company was still negotiating with Velasquez and Velasquez was also in talks with Tony Khan/AEW.