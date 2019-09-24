Big Update On WWE 205 Live, Victoria Retires From Wrestling

– Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com noted the following regarding the future of 205 Live:

“The word making the rounds backstage at the Smackdown taping in San Francisco is that 205 Live will be shifted to Fridays at 10 PM on the WWE Network as of next week, Friday 10/4, so the plan is to still tape the series after Smackdown goes off the air.”

The current belief is that the NXT creative team will be responsible for the 205 Live production moving forward.

– Former WWE star Victoria announced her retirement on social media: