Big Update On WWE 205 Live, Victoria Retires From Wrestling

– Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com noted the following regarding the future of 205 Live:
“The word making the rounds backstage at the Smackdown taping in San Francisco is that 205 Live will be shifted to Fridays at 10 PM on the WWE Network as of next week, Friday 10/4, so the plan is to still tape the series after Smackdown goes off the air.”
The current belief is that the NXT creative team will be responsible for the 205 Live production moving forward.
– Former WWE star Victoria announced her retirement on social media:
As @therealkurtangle said, “Oh It’s True. It’s damn True” Thank you @mastersofringentertainment for main eventing my final match this past Saturday. It’s such an honor leaving the ring as the Women’s Masters of the Ring Entertainment Champion. Thank you @realmelina , @theterrirunnels and @trishstratuscom for sharing this moment with me. Don’t be sad for me… be happy for me. I had an awesome 20 year run. I love you all so very much. I’m appreciative of your support and loyalty. #Repost @mastersofringentertainment with @get_repost ・・・ Our inaugural MORE Wrestling Women’s Heavyweight Champion, Lisa Marie Varon! This match is Lisa’s last match of her career and we are very honored that she chose to close our her last wrestling match with us. Thank you to @theterrirunnels who presented the belt to Lisa during this historic main event match with Melina Perez. Thank you to our Senior Official James Hunter for refereeing this match. Thank you to Robert Holt of @fisticuffsphotography for your amazing photography and Keith Andrews for your videography. Thank you to all the talent on last night’s show, our staff, volunteers and crew for your hard work. Thank you to all the great fans who came from Ohio, the Carolinas, Tennessee and Virginia. #prowrestling #LisaMarieVaron #wrestling #womenswrestling #widowspeak #victoria #MORE #MastersOfRing1 #mastersofringentertainment #MOREWrestling #kenansvilleNC #independentwrestling #wwevictoria #impactwrestlingtara #wwe #impactwrestling #tna #prowrestler