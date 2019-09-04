Big Update On WWE Brand Split, Why Kevin Owens Missed SmackDown

– As previously noted, WWE is planning to take the brand split seriously again after the Smackdown debut on the FOX Network.

PostWrestling.com is reporting that WWE is tentatively scheduling a draft/Superstar Shakeup for the Friday, October 11th edition of Smackdown in Las Vegas which would be the 2nd episode on FOX. There will also reportedly be a continuation of the shakeup on the Monday, October 14th edition of RAW in Denver.

– Kevin Owens revealed on Twitter why he missed this week’s Smackdown Live: