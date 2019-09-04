Big Update On WWE Brand Split, Why Kevin Owens Missed SmackDown

– As previously noted, WWE is planning to take the brand split seriously again after the Smackdown debut on the FOX Network.
PostWrestling.com is reporting that WWE is tentatively scheduling a draft/Superstar Shakeup for the Friday, October 11th edition of Smackdown in Las Vegas which would be the 2nd episode on FOX. There will also reportedly be a continuation of the shakeup on the Monday, October 14th edition of RAW in Denver.
– Kevin Owens revealed on Twitter why he missed this week’s Smackdown Live:
I figured if I didn’t show up, maybe Shane wouldn’t either and I’d be doing everyone a favor. It worked! 👍
Actually, I didn’t want to fly out early and leave my family in a potential hurricane. I tried to get to Norfolk today once I knew they‘d be safe but no luck.
It’s on me. https://t.co/SzceUaAUkj
— Kevin (@FightOwensFight) September 4, 2019