On this week’s WWE RAW, Bobby Lashley defeated Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins a triple threat match to capture the Intercontinental Title. You can check out footage from the match below:

Great finish and Bobby Lashley is the NEW Intercontinental Champion.#RAW pic.twitter.com/dQwmtxj7qF — GIF Skull – #RAW is Juan (@GIFSkull) January 15, 2019