Braun Strowman Addresses Injury Rumors And His Current Spot

Braun Strowman recently did an interview with DailyStar.co.uk. Here are the highlights:

His future with WWE: “I am here for the long haul, I have no plans of leaving or going anywhere anytime soon. I love the WWE and the things they have done for me and my family. And I love the support of the fans. You are gonna see many more years of the monster causing destruction.”

Rumors that he is injured: “We are all banged up, but there is a difference between being hurt and being injured,” Strowman said. “I am in the best shape of my life, stronger than I have ever been, faster than I have ever been, and a little lighter than I have ever been. I can go longer than ever, I can go 45 minutes and keep fighting till I am blue in the face and keep going because that’s how bad I want this. It’s inevitable, and you can’t fight the inevitable. Its gonna happen.”

His current spot in WWE: “There is plenty of time, but yeah it is a little frustrating as it’s been so close so many times,” Strowman said. “Literally had my fingertips on it, but its motivation to keep working harder. The big goal this year is getting back in that WWE Universal Championship picture as I have slid down the mountain a little bit. But I am going to keep clawing tooth and nail to get back as it’s the one thing that’s eluded me. I want it, I am hungry, and the monster’s ready to eat.”