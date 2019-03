Bray Wyatt recently spoke with TMZ Sports. Here are a few highlights:

His baby Knash with JoJo: “It’s just a cool name, man,” said Wyatt. “The ‘K’ is silent. My other kids have a ‘C’ and a ‘K’ before their names, so it’s kind of a continuation.”

Rob Gronkowski/WWE: “Mojo’s like my son, I’d love to have Rob here. I love Rob,” said Wyatt. “My father was roommates with his father at Syracuse. I know him a lot more through Mojo but yeah, he’s a cool cat, man. I’d love to have Rob here.”