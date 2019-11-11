Britt Baker Talks About Her Relationship With Adam Cole

During an interview with Women’s Wrestling Weekly, AEW’s Britt Baker discussed her relationship with NXT’s Adam Cole:

“Well, so for his NXT schedule it actually works out because they are running on Wednesdays when we run on Wednesdays,” she said. “It’s sad, it sucks that we don’t get to watch each other live. We don’t get to be there for each other but as far as travelling wise it kind of works; we at least have the time at home together.”

“He’s been having a lot of last-minute, crazy opportunities come up where he literally got called to Smackdown the day of Smackdown… He was on the plane at 5:30 for an 8 o’clock show… So right now it’s been crazy. I’ve seen him very minimally the last few days but it always works and we always make it work even if he’s, you know, flying here to meet me or if I’m flying there to meet him… We always, always, always make it work.”