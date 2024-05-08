WWE Raw Ratings & Viewership For Monday, May 6, 2024

The numbers for this week’s WWE Monday Night Raw show have arrived.

Wrestle Nomics is reporting that the Monday, May 6, 2024 episode of WWE Monday Night Raw from Hartford, CT. drew 1.619 million viewers on the USA Network.

By comparison, the Raw show on 4/29 last week drew 1.683 million viewers.

This week’s show on 5/6 also drew a 0.53 rating in the coveted 18-to-49 year old demographic, which is also down from the 4/29 show, which pulled a 0.55 rating in the key 18-49 year old demo.

The 5/6 Raw featured the start of the WWE King of the Ring and Queen of the Ring tournaments, with first-round bouts for both kicking off on the weekly three-hour WWE on USA Network red brand program.