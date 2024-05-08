WWE Expected To Submit A Move To Compel Arbitration In The Janel Grant Lawsuit

The latest developments in Janel Grant’s lawsuit against WWE, Vince McMahon, and John Laurinaitis have surfaced ahead of the next stage of the proceedings.

McMahon was accused of sex trafficking, sharing nude photos and explicit videos of Grant without Grant’s consent, and other allegations made by the former WWE employee.

A new court document stated that WWE “anticipates filing a motion to compel arbitration and stay this action pending arbitration” in the lawsuit. Last month, McMahon filed a motion to compel arbitration, arguing that “Plaintiff and Defendant (collectively, the “Parties”) engaged in a consensual relationship during which Defendant never coerced Plaintiff into doing anything and never mistreated her in any way.”

The filing stated that Plaintiff violated the parties’ agreement, resulting in Defendant (McMahon) not paying. Last week, Laurinaitis joined McMahon in submitting a motion to compel arbitration.

It is proposed that the defendants submit their motion and any supporting memorandum by next Tuesday. Keep in mind that WWE is the only Defendant that has not yet filed a motion.