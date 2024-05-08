Ric Flair Reacts To Gainesville Restaurant Incident, Threatens Lawsuit

Ric Flair has given his side of the story regarding the incident that took place in a local Gainesville, Florida restaurant that made headlines this week.

“The Nature Boy” spoke with the Gainesville Sun to comment on the incident, footage of which has been leaked online, and a potential lawsuit he might file as a result.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts.

On going into the Piesanos bathroom and getting approached by a member of the restaurant staff: “I’m like, I don’t shake hands or take photos in bathrooms. Any man that goes into a bathroom knows you can see into the stall. I said, ‘Get your a– off there, I need to use the restroom.”

On comments made by a female staff member, who accused him of being a creep: “I’m not going to tolerate that and you wouldn’t either. That’s a pretty offensive remark. I’ll be quite honest with you, I was pissed because I didn’t do anything wrong. It’s my word against the kitchen employee and it makes no sense. I admit to everything I said. I have no problem with it because I was mad.”

On threatening a lawsuit and how he could buy the restaurant if he wanted to: “I have the money to buy the restaurant. It’ll be called Ric Flair’s Italian Bistro.”

