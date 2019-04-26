Brock Lesnar Comments On His Contracts And Not Doing Interviews

Brock Lesnar recently did a rare interview with Rod Pedersen, former CFL announcer for the Saskatchewan Roughriders. Here are some highlights from Pedersen:

– Saturday night’s event was only the third such appearance Lesnar’s ever done. He said it’s not that he’s reluctant to do them, or do interviews, but he’s been instructed by his lawyer to avoid them because he’s too blunt and has a habit of saying things that get him into trouble!

– He grew up on a dairy farm as the youngest of three brothers in Webster, SD. That’s where he learned to fight however his mother grew tired of bailing them out of jail on weekends. When she’d eventually had enough, she told them “If you guys don’t learn how to make a living out of fighting, you need to stop it right now.” That’s where the idea of this career was first planted in his head.

– He starred in college wrestling at Bismarck State University and later the University of Minnesota where he won a national championship. It was very soon after that when he fielded a call from the WWE recruiter wondering if he’d try out for pro wrestling in Stamford, CT. Because of his size, athleticism, personality and ability to speak, he was a natural fit and he was signed to the richest rookie contract in WWE history.

– Before long he was doing 300 shows per year around the globe and while he was making millions, it became a real grind. However he was never afraid of hard work. Lesnar told the amusing/disgusting story of how, one night during a show in South Africa, The Big Show had food poisoning. Lesnar slammed him to the canvas and his opponent exploded with diarrhea all over him!

– In the mid 2000’s Lesnar got a tryout with the Minnesota Vikings and spent part of the season on the practice roster as a defensive tackle. The Vikings wanted to allocate him to Europe but he’d already been there, made millions, and wasn’t interested in going back for peanuts. That was the end of his football career, however he’d also played in high school.

– Around that time the UFC was getting popular and he incessantly called President Dana White about an opportunity however his calls were ignored. So Lesnar hopped on a plane to Las Vegas for a UFC show. He loved what he saw, realized he missed that type of fighting, and jumped into the cage in the middle of a fight. That caught Dana White’s attention, and the rest is history.

– Lesnar said he intentionally keeps his contracts with Vince McMahon and Dana White short so that he can jump back and forth between the two leagues.

– It should be noted that Lesnar was humble, respectful, intelligent, well-spoken and warm. He showed all the hallmarks of being a small-town farm kid and that’s why he fits in so well in Maryfield. More on that in a moment. He’s also incredibly vigilant of his brand and worth. He was also very interested in “giving back” and raising money to build a new arena. He realizes he’s been very lucky in life.