Brock Lesnar vs. Daniel Cormier In WWE?, Kofi Kingston Talks Royal Rumble Spots

– The following video was published of UFC star Daniel Cormier talking to Triple H about Brock Lesnar:

DC: “I was hoping to fight Brock Lesnar, but he didn’t. These guys took him from me. Maybe I’ll follow him over there.”

Triple H: “It’s not too late.”

– In an interview with TheWrap.com, WWE Champion Kofi Kingston discussed how he came up with his unique spots during the Royal Rumble matches:

“I always have the mentality of like, if the idea comes, it comes, if it doesn’t, it doesn’t,” Kingston said. “Luckily, for the past 12 years or 11 years or so, the idea just kinda comes. Hornswoggle usually is the guy who I go back and forth and brainstorm with. [He’s] my brainstorming buddy, we used to room together and travel together on the road when he was here. Being the guy who has the ‘Rumble spots,’ per se … a lot of people will be thinking for me.”