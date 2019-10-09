Bully Ray Discusses The Seth Rollins – Bray Wyatt Match

During the latest edition of Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray discussed the Seth Rollins vs. Bray Wyatt match at WWE Hell in a Cell:

“There were so many points in that match that they backed Seth Rollins into a corner where it was almost impossible for him to look good.”

“The people wanted to see Bray Wyatt win. The people wanted to see Bray Wyatt destroy anybody and everything in his path.”