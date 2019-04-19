Carmella wants Lars Sullivan to leave her alone.
Immediately following Carmella’s loss to Charlotte Flair on SmackDown LIVE, R-Truth tended to “The Princess of Staten Island,” but Sullivan hit the scene and stalked to the ring. Likely sensing that Lars was there for a fight, Truth got right in the face of “The Freak” and the two Superstars began trading haymakers. The monstrous Sullivan soon got the upper hand and dropped Truth with a ring-rattling Freak Accident.
Sullivan then turned his attention to the downed Carmella, but she slowly slipped out of the squared circle unscathed as Sullivan once again leveled Truth with a running sit-out powerbomb.
Following their encounter, Sullivan ‘liked’ these nine tweets from Carmella.
And that’s a wrap!! Thanks for a FABULOUS week, Brooklyn! 🖤 pic.twitter.com/92MKMNnccM
— MELLA I$ MONEY (@CarmellaWWE) April 10, 2019
Hi. 👋🏽 pic.twitter.com/cHqYl9ueRl
— MELLA I$ MONEY (@CarmellaWWE) April 7, 2019
Hey. 👋🏽 pic.twitter.com/yHsxZkiSZa
— MELLA I$ MONEY (@CarmellaWWE) April 5, 2019
Hello. 👋🏽 pic.twitter.com/cLo0gTfrrs
— MELLA I$ MONEY (@CarmellaWWE) April 3, 2019
Oh, hi. 👋🏽 pic.twitter.com/4k7buD784r
— MELLA I$ MONEY (@CarmellaWWE) April 3, 2019
Siri, play “Obsessed” by @MariahCarey. 👀 pic.twitter.com/x7ltQO9ICu
— MELLA I$ MONEY (@CarmellaWWE) March 11, 2019
— MELLA I$ MONEY (@CarmellaWWE) February 15, 2019
When everyone stays mad that you take advantage of every opportunity that comes your way…. I’m booked and busy, y’all! 🤑 pic.twitter.com/dEWoDpgTr1
— MELLA I$ MONEY (@CarmellaWWE) February 6, 2019
Heading to #EliminationChamber like… 🤑 pic.twitter.com/IlVKAqGcQT
— MELLA I$ MONEY (@CarmellaWWE) February 7, 2019
After being notified of Sullivan liking her tweets, Carmella took to Instagram Story today to tell him to leave her alone.