Carmella Wants Lars Sullivan To Leave Her Alone

Carmella wants Lars Sullivan to leave her alone.

Immediately following Carmella’s loss to Charlotte Flair on SmackDown LIVE, R-Truth tended to “The Princess of Staten Island,” but Sullivan hit the scene and stalked to the ring. Likely sensing that Lars was there for a fight, Truth got right in the face of “The Freak” and the two Superstars began trading haymakers. The monstrous Sullivan soon got the upper hand and dropped Truth with a ring-rattling Freak Accident.

Sullivan then turned his attention to the downed Carmella, but she slowly slipped out of the squared circle unscathed as Sullivan once again leveled Truth with a running sit-out powerbomb.

Following their encounter, Sullivan ‘liked’ these nine tweets from Carmella.

After being notified of Sullivan liking her tweets, Carmella took to Instagram Story today to tell him to leave her alone.

