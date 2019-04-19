Carmella wants Lars Sullivan to leave her alone.

Immediately following Carmella’s loss to Charlotte Flair on SmackDown LIVE, R-Truth tended to “The Princess of Staten Island,” but Sullivan hit the scene and stalked to the ring. Likely sensing that Lars was there for a fight, Truth got right in the face of “The Freak” and the two Superstars began trading haymakers. The monstrous Sullivan soon got the upper hand and dropped Truth with a ring-rattling Freak Accident.

Sullivan then turned his attention to the downed Carmella, but she slowly slipped out of the squared circle unscathed as Sullivan once again leveled Truth with a running sit-out powerbomb.

Following their encounter, Sullivan ‘liked’ these nine tweets from Carmella.

And that’s a wrap!! Thanks for a FABULOUS week, Brooklyn! 🖤 pic.twitter.com/92MKMNnccM — MELLA I$ MONEY (@CarmellaWWE) April 10, 2019

When everyone stays mad that you take advantage of every opportunity that comes your way…. I’m booked and busy, y’all! 🤑 pic.twitter.com/dEWoDpgTr1 — MELLA I$ MONEY (@CarmellaWWE) February 6, 2019

After being notified of Sullivan liking her tweets, Carmella took to Instagram Story today to tell him to leave her alone.