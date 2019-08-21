CFO$ Done With WWE?, Fan Ejected From SmackDown

– Twitter account @WrestleVotes noted the following about the CFO$ and WWE:

Received a few questions asking about CFO$ and WWE Music. The relationship is in fact over, and it has been for a few months now. CFO$ is no longer working with WWE in anyway. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) August 21, 2019

Music publisher Arcade Songs noted that CFO$ music will be heard more now that NXT is moving to the USA Network but that could just mean music that is already being used.

Something tells me we’re going to be hearing a lot more @CFOSofficial 🤗 https://t.co/23MWj7O9gD — Arcade Songs (@ArcadeSongs) August 21, 2019

– A fan was allegedly ejected from this week’s Smackdown Live due to spitting at The Revival:

Yeah so story time, dark match was Roman and Kofi and Big E vs revival and Randy well the match never officially started well while dash and Scott were playing there games with a fan Dash swished his sweat of his head onto the fan so the fan spit at dash and Scott! Like Wut — Jordyn 😈 (@JORDYNWRESTLING) August 21, 2019