Changes Coming To The WWE Network

WWE announced the following to WWE Network subscribers:

We are pleased to inform you that WWE Network is being updated this week with a new design, a simpler navigation and smarter search tools. In addition, please be aware of the following:

1) You will need to log in with your email address and password the first time you use the updated WWE Network on each streaming device.

2) You will NOT need to set up a new account. You should use your existing WWE Network email address and password.

3) The update will occur on different devices at different times during the week.

Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com noted the following:

“There was a lot of talk at WWE TV this week that the company is finally close to launching their tiered-version of the WWE Network and it will be much coming sooner than later. The company has been working on developing the new version for some time and moved the Network’s infrastructure from BamTech to Endeavor Streaming Group this past January.”