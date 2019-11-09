Charlotte Flair Responds To Criticism Over Her Title Reigns

In an interview with Alex McCarthy of TalkSport.com, Charlotte Flair responded to criticism over her having so many title reigns in a short period of time:

“My title wins in the last year have been bigger picture moments. Unfortunately, people don’t see that. I beat Asuka then Becky Lynch wins both titles. It’s a very loaded question. For me, when I get to play the villain, it’s tremendous to say so, I am a 10-time champion. It doesn’t matter if it was for five seconds.

I think good guys need to back up what they say and they need to be fighting champions. It just depends on what role I’m playing. I don’t think fans…looking at a storyline prescriptive or the deeper meaning to how things happen. Whether I get to use it as a bad guy or not, it just all depends.”