Charlotte Flair Rumored To Be Dating A SmackDown Star

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

It sounds like Charlotte Flair is off the market as “The Queen” is now rumored to be dating a fellow SmackDown LIVE Superstar.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com, Charlotte is dating Andrade (aka Andrade “Cien” Almas).

This rumor started after a fan claimed to have spotted Flair and Andrade “snuggled up together” this morning at Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

Shortly thereafter, a fan tweeted, “Ric about to get Andrade in the Main Event scene. Strategic King.” Sapp responded to this by writing, “They’ve been a thing since at least last month.”

He added, “I don’t put people’s personal stuff out there before it already is.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR