Charlotte Flair Rumored To Be Dating A SmackDown Star

It sounds like Charlotte Flair is off the market as “The Queen” is now rumored to be dating a fellow SmackDown LIVE Superstar.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com, Charlotte is dating Andrade (aka Andrade “Cien” Almas).

This rumor started after a fan claimed to have spotted Flair and Andrade “snuggled up together” this morning at Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

👀 (take it with a grain of salt though) pic.twitter.com/EKIyfeCibS — Quokka Brenda (@nerdBrenda) February 20, 2019

Shortly thereafter, a fan tweeted, “Ric about to get Andrade in the Main Event scene. Strategic King.” Sapp responded to this by writing, “They’ve been a thing since at least last month.”

They've been a thing since at least last month — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) February 20, 2019

He added, “I don’t put people’s personal stuff out there before it already is.”