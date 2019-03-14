Chris Jericho Lands New Movie Role

View this post on Instagram

I was there when #y2jayandsilentbob happened! @chrisjerichofozzy joined #jayandsilentbobreboot last week in a scene stolen from some of the 80’s road movies I grew up watching! This was the first time @jaymewes shared screen time with #rawisjericho but it’s the second time I’ve worked with the #fozzy frontman (the first being on the forthcoming horror anthology #killroywashere). And both times, this super sweet Canadian kid has been cast waaaaay against type. If I ever get to make another movie after this one, I told Chris he’s gonna be a good guy (maybe we’ll finally do that Canadian James Bond comedy we talked about on the podcast that one time). After today, we only have 8 shooting days left on @jayandsilentbob Reboot, which is basically the entire third act. I’ve got 40 minutes of the movie already edited and I’ll cut more this weekend. Thanks to @dpronlevy, the movie is way better than I even wanted it to be (Reboot is easily one of my best looking movies to date). And starting at noon, it’s all cameos all the time from here on out, as fresh famous faces join us every day until we wrap! #KevinSmith #chrisjericho #jasonmewes #jaymewes #roadmovie #sabanfilms #neworleans