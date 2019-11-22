Chris Jericho Reacts To WWE NXT Defeating AEW Dynamite

Chris Jericho reacted to the news that NXT defeated AEW in television viewership for the first time this week:

Remember guys, it’s a marathon not a sprint….. 😝 — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) November 21, 2019

But Last night wasn’t a true NXT show, now was it shmoopy? https://t.co/QOdXI9p7Sr — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) November 21, 2019

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com also commented on the numbers: