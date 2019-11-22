Chris Jericho Reacts To WWE NXT Defeating AEW Dynamite

Chris Jericho reacted to the news that NXT defeated AEW in television viewership for the first time this week:
Remember guys, it’s a marathon not a sprint….. 😝
— Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) November 21, 2019
But Last night wasn’t a true NXT show, now was it shmoopy? https://t.co/QOdXI9p7Sr
— Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) November 21, 2019
Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com also commented on the numbers:
If judging on who should be happier with the results, that would be AEW. To even debate that point would be foolish, but with the tribalism going on, people will try. https://t.co/yKkeWlWx3F
— Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) November 21, 2019