Chris Jericho Talks About CM Punk And AEW TV Venues

Chris Jericho recently did an interview with Collider. Here are the highlights.

CM Punk possibly joining AEW: “Do we need him? No. Would it be a huge pop to get him? Yes. I don’t know, man. I don’t know what his attitude or mindset is. I think our roster is jam-packed right now.”

The talent roster: “We’ve got a lot of guys to build. Because if you’re going to a nationwide audience, they know Chris Jericho, they know Jim Ross, they know Jon Moxley, Dustin Rhodes, they might remember Cody probably. Other than that, there’s really a new collection of guys.”

“Now, of course for the hardcores, [they know] The Bucks, and Kenny Omega, and Pentagon and Fenix — but now we have to introduce them to a nationwide audience and get them over one by one. You can’t put forty new guys on TV and go, ‘Here guys, get over!’ We have to have to take our time properly to build them one by one.”

Plans for TV venues: “I think that once we start going weekly we’re gonna start doing smaller venues. We’re not gonna go to LA and do the Staple Center [we’ll do] a 3,000-4,000 seat venue. Pack it out, sell it out, make it look good because if you start trying to go head-to-head with them in those venues it’s not gonna look great on TV. So that’s one thing I think we understand is we’re gonna grow accordingly.”

“We don’t have our heads up our asses going, ‘We sold out three shows in five minutes, oh my god, this is huge.’ That’s right now. I think the endgame is three years or five years down the line to not worry about what WWE is doing or what New Japan is doing or what any one else is doing. Let’s worry about AEW and build our company.”